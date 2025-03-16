Over 20 St. Patrick's Day parades in Kerry this weekend.

Dingle's first St. Patrick's Day parade will get underway at 6am tomorrow morning led by the Traditional Dingle Fife & Drum March.

Gneeveguilla – will take place after 9.30am Mass. Those who wish to take part are asked to walk proudly with your club or join Gneeveguilla Tidy Village in your brightest colours.

Milltown's parade begins at 10am from from Mid-Kerry Mart via Main Street and Bridge Street.

Ballyduff parade begins after 11am Mass, participants are asked to be ready in the Square prior to the event.

While Knocknagree are having their parade at 11am.

Castlemaine's parade kicks off at 11.15am from Flynn's Yard.

The parade will be led by Killorglin Pipe Band and Lord Mayor of Castlemaine.

Tarbert's parade takes off at 11.45am from Tartbert Fire Station.

Lixnaw's gets underway from the Community Centre at 12pm.

Ballinskellig's begins at 12.15 after Mass – floats meet at 11am Cable O’Leary’s car park, after the parade all are welcome to Ballinskelligs Community Centre.

Duagh's parade gets under way at 12.30pm from the sports complex.

Sneem's parade takes off at 1pm in Galvin’s Yard on Waterville Road.

Causeway: 1.30pm from Sports field.

2pm - Abbeydorney: starting from the complex.

Cahersiveen is also at 2pm from Fertha Drive followed by dancing at the Crossroads.

3pm – Ballybunion - starting from Church car park. Family inclusion day from 4pm - 6pm at Ballybunion Community Centre.

Castlegregory: 3pm start.

4pm – Waterville.

4pm – Kilflynn – from St Teresa’s National Schoo.

4pm – Abbeyfeale.