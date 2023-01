Over 2 tonnes (2.089) of unused or out-of-date medicine was disposed of in Kerry last year.

The Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly (DUMP) campaign was organised to encourage people to return such medicines to their local pharmacies, so that they can be disposed of safely.

Almost all pharmacies in Kerry and Cork took part in the campaign.

In total in the region, over 6.8 tonnes of medication was disposed of through the campaign.