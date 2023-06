Over 19,000 (19,136) Kerry families are to receive a one-off child benefit credit this month.

It's one of the final cost-of-living measures from Government and is being paid this week.

The one-off child benefit credit of 100 euro was announced in the last budget, and see's the payment for each child rise to 240 euro for the month of June.

It's set to benefit 650 thousand families nationally.