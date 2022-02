Over 1,800 homes and businesses are currently without power in Kerry.

A major fault in Milltown is affecting over 1,600, with power due to be restored there shortly after 3 o'clock this afternoon.

A fault in Gurranebane is affecting 15 ESB customers, with an estimated restoration time of 3pm.

Advertisement

Faults at Cloonbannin, Balllyvourney and Gougane Barra may also be affecting homes along the Cork border.