Over 180 Kerry businesses approved for trading online voucher scheme last year

183 Kerry businesses were approved for the trading online voucher scheme last year.

The scheme offers a voucher of up to €2,500, with 50% co-funded by the applicant, to help businesses develop their online trading capability.

In Kerry, these businesses shared in €373,923 during 2021.

Nationally, over 4,400 businesses were approved to the value of €9.6 million.

The figures were provided by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English, following a question from Fine Gael TD Joe Carey.