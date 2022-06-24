Advertisement
News

Over 180 Kerry businesses approved for trading online voucher scheme last year

Jun 24, 2022 11:06 By radiokerrynews
Over 180 Kerry businesses approved for trading online voucher scheme last year Over 180 Kerry businesses approved for trading online voucher scheme last year
Share this article

183 Kerry businesses were approved for the trading online voucher scheme last year.

The scheme offers a voucher of up to €2,500, with 50% co-funded by the applicant, to help businesses develop their online trading capability.

In Kerry, these businesses shared in €373,923 during 2021.

Advertisement

Nationally, over 4,400 businesses were approved to the value of €9.6 million.

The figures were provided by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English, following a question from Fine Gael TD Joe Carey.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus