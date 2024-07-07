Over 1,700 (1,734) Ukrainian students were enrolled in Kerry schools for the 2023/2024 academic year.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

It shows 1,070 students were enrolled in primary schools for the academic year, while 664 were enrolled in secondary schools in the county.

Advertisement

The report shows during May this year, 128 children from Ukraine were enrolled in the Early Childhood Care and Education Scheme (ECCE) in Kerry.

142 were listed in the National Childcare Scheme in the county; while 37 children were enrolled in both.