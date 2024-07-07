Advertisement
News

Over 1,700 Ukrainian students enrolled in Kerry schools during 2023/24 academic year

Jul 7, 2024 17:14 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,700 (1,734) Ukrainian students were enrolled in Kerry schools for the 2023/2024 academic year.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

It shows 1,070 students were enrolled in primary schools for the academic year, while 664 were enrolled in secondary schools in the county.

The report shows during May this year, 128 children from Ukraine were enrolled in the Early Childhood Care and Education Scheme (ECCE) in Kerry.

142 were listed in the National Childcare Scheme in the county; while 37 children were enrolled in both.


