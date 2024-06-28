The population of Kerry was among the oldest in Ireland in 2022.

That's according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

They show that the average age in the county is over 40 years of age, alongside Mayo and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown as the eldest populations in the country.

Advertisement

According to the report from the Central Statistics Office the average age in Kerry is 40.1 years.

It shows that the average age in the county of males is 39.7 years, while females is 40.5 years.

Kerry recorded one of the highest old dependency ratios nationally, at 27.4%, this is the number of older people aged 65+ as a percentage of the population of working age.

Advertisement

Kerry was below the state average of young dependency - the number of young people aged 0-14 as a percentage of the population of working age, at 28.3% (state average 29.3%).

The report shows the population in the county in 2022 was 50% male and 50% female.