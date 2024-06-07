Advertisement
News

Over 127,000 people in Kerry eligible to vote in local election

Jun 7, 2024 09:35 By radiokerrynews
voters from North Kerry .. 24/5/07 Maura O Sullivan ( GREEN ) from Blennervillie Co Kerry and Mirian Mangan from Lohercannon Tralee working Blennervillie national school polling stations in Tralee which a small turn out by lunch time. Pic Domnick Walsh Eye Focus Photography © Tralee, Co Kerry Ireland. Phone : 087/2672033. L/line : 066/7122981.
Over 127,000 people in Kerry are eligible to vote in today’s local election.

Voting for both the local and European elections got underway at 7am and polling stations will remain open until 10pm.

In Kerry, there are more than 120,000 people eligible to vote in the European election.

There’s a total electorate of 127,351 in the county for the local elections; they'll choose 33 Kerry County Councillors who will serve a five-year term, and there are contests to elect councillors in the Castleisland, Corca Dhuibhne, Kenmare, Killarney, Listowel and Tralee Local Electoral Areas.

26,411 are eligible to vote in the Tralee LEA, 25,821 in the Listowel LEA and 23,922 in the Kenmare LEA.

In the Killarney LEA there are 23.159 people eligible to cast a vote in the local elections, there are a further 15,460 in the Castleisland LEA and 12,578 in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA.

665 people in Kerry have been approved for a postal vote and 614 will vote via the special vote for people in hospitals and nursing homes.

Any one aged 18 and over, who is resident in Ireland and is registered to vote, may cast their ballot in the local elections.

In the European elections, EU citizens who live here may vote.

Kerry is part of the Ireland South EU constituency which has 23 candidates.

County registrar Pádraig Burke says some of the ballot papers are long, given the large numbers of candidates running.

He's urging people to review their ballot paper before putting it into the box.

Mr Burke says if anyone makes a mistake when voting they can get help by alerting polling station staff:

