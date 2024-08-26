Over 12,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Over 12,000 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

12,026 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of July.

Advertisement

There are also another 2,714 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of July, show there are 11,192 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

10,034 of these are adults, while 1,158 are children.

Advertisement

There are 834 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of July.

348 of these are adults, while there are 13 children waiting for inpatients’ appointments at UHK, according to these figures.