Over 11,500 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

It represents a 2% drop compared to last month when there were over 11,800 people waiting for these appointments.

11,562 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of December.

There are also another 2,659 people on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at UHK at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of December, show there were 10,686 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

9,429 of these are adults, while 1,257 are children.

There are 876 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of December.