Advertisement
News

Over 11,500 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Jan 31, 2025 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Over 11,500 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Share this article

Over 11,500 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

It represents a 2% drop compared to last month when there were over 11,800 people waiting for these appointments.

Advertisement

11,562 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of December.

There are also another 2,659 people on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at UHK at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of December, show there were 10,686 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

Advertisement

9,429 of these are adults, while 1,257 are children.

There are 876 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of December.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

15 Kerry winners at 35th annual Gold Medal Hotel Awards
Advertisement
Kerry tourism operators honoured at 33rd annual CIÉ Tours’ Awards of Excellence
Kerry’s newest councillor elected as Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD
Advertisement

Recommended

Kevin Williams rejoins Kerry FC
Councillors call for council to hire contractors clear snow in emergencies
Harrington and Purcell 9 off top spot
Julie-Ann Russell announces retirement
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus