Over 113,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport in second quarter of 2024

Sep 23, 2024 08:18 By radiokerrynews
Over 113,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport in second quarter of 2024
Over 113,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport in the second quarter of this year.

That’s according to figures released from the Central Statistics Office.

The report shows that 19.5 million passengers traveled through the five main Irish airports in the first half of 2024.

According to the CSO 113,094 passengers travelled via Kerry Airport between April and June.

This represents a drop of 4% on the same period last year, when over 117,000 (117,608) passengers traveled through the Farranfore airport.

Almost 31,000 (30,999) people  passed through the doors of Kerry airport in April; over 41,000 (41,079) did in May; while this number decreased slightly in June (41,016).

Over 61,000 (61,271) passengers departed the airport in the second quarter of the year, while almost 52,000 (51,823) arrivals were recorded.

922 flights were handled by Kerry Airport during the period- 444 arrivals and 478 departures.

Dublin was the most popular route between April and June, with over 29,000 (29,045) people making this journey. (13,652 arrivals and 15,393 departures).

London-Luton and Alicante were the next most popular routes for passengers travelling through Kerry Airport.

 

