Over 11,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Over 11,300 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

11,395 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of May.

Advertisement

There are also another 2,793 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of May, show there are 10,428 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

There are 967 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of May.