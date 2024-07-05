Advertisement
News

Over 11,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Jul 5, 2024 16:49 By radiokerrynews
Over 11,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Share this article

Over 11,300 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future at UHK, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

11,395 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of May.

Advertisement

There are also another 2,793 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of May, show there are 10,428 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

There are 967 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of May.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Additional train services to accommodate Kerry GAA fans for semi-final
Advertisement
Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre disappointed but determined after planning refusal for counselling centre
Killarney Water Rescue, Search & Recovery Unit urgently appealing for operations base
Advertisement

Recommended

Glenderry Coast Guard and Banna Rescue continued search for missing hiker
Additional train services to accommodate Kerry GAA fans for semi-final
Kerry mother devastated money earmarked to reduce scoliosis waiting lists was spent elsewhere
Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre disappointed but determined after planning refusal for counselling centre
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus