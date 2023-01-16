Over 110 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry in one-week period

There were 113 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry during the first week of this month.

That’s according to figures from the Health protection Surveillance Centre, which cover from January 1st to 7th.

Kerry has an incidence rate of 76.5 per 100,000 population, based on these figures.

Nationally, there were 3,475 new confirmed COVID-19 cases confirmed during that period, an increase of 17.6% compared to the previous week.

The HPSC says a case of COVID-19 is confirmed by PCR, and antigen tests are not recognised for the purpose of notification of COVID-19 cases.