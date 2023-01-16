Advertisement
News

Over 110 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry in one-week period

Jan 16, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Over 110 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry in one-week period Over 110 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry in one-week period
Share this article

There were 113 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry during the first week of this month.

That’s according to figures from the Health protection Surveillance Centre, which cover from January 1st to 7th.

Kerry has an incidence rate of 76.5 per 100,000 population, based on these figures.

Advertisement

Nationally, there were 3,475 new confirmed COVID-19 cases confirmed during that period, an increase of 17.6% compared to the previous week.

The HPSC says a case of COVID-19 is confirmed by PCR, and antigen tests are not recognised for the purpose of notification of COVID-19 cases.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus