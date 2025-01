Over 1,000 children under the age of three are on creche waiting lists in Kerry, with limited places available.

This is according to the latest findings by Early Childhood Ireland.

Recruitment and retention of staff continue to be the main issues faced by the childcare sector.

The most recent data shows that the average staff turnover stands at 25.3%.

Frances Byrne from Early Childhood Ireland wants to meet Children's Minister Norma Foley, to discuss this further: