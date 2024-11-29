Advertisement
Other Voices festival gets underway in Dingle today

Nov 29, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Other Voices festival gets underway in Dingle today
The Other Voices festival gets underway in Dingle today and continues to Sunday.

It's the 23rd edition of the phenomenon, which brings some of the world’s leading musical artists and thought leaders to west Kerry.

Over 100 live performances will take place over the three days, and be livestreamed worldwide each night from the Church of St James on the Other Voices YouTube channel.

As well as showcasing established and emerging talent, performances at the festival are grouped into various genres, called strands.

Among this year's stands are Banter, fireside chats with Jim Carroll; the Irish language strand, Cogar; and the cultural ideas strand know as Ireland's Edge.

This year’s Ireland’s Edge discussions explore the theme ‘Open Channels’ across politics, media, tech and society, and takes place at The Skellig Hotel today and tomorrow.

Guest speakers include award winning investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr; leading human rights barrister Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC who was a member of the legal team accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice, and the new Director General of RTÉ, Kevin Bakhurst.

A wide range of speakers from the worlds of politics and policy, media, tech, culture and the arts covers will discuss issues and concerns around environmental, political, social and cultural change, as well as privacy and autonomy, civic freedoms and liberties; creativity, ethics and technology.

