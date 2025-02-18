Advertisement
News

Optimism compulsory housing order will reduce bird flu risk

Feb 18, 2025 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Optimism compulsory housing order will reduce bird flu risk
Share this article

There's optimism among poultry farmers that a nationwide, compulsory housing order will reduce the risk of bird flu transmission.

That's according to Noreen Flanagan of Flanagan's Poultry in Mountcollins.

She says the consequences of a bird flu outbreak would be very severe, with significant economic repercussions.

Advertisement

Sixty-four thousand birds are to be slaughtered at a commercial poultry unit in Tyrone following the discovery of a suspected case of avian flu.

Ms Flanagan says that, although it's an unfortunate time of the year, the compulsory housing order is necessary:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

24 people on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Winners of the Lee Strand Milk Quality Awards 2024 announced
West Kerry councillor says super trawlers need to be banned completely from Irish waters
Advertisement

Recommended

24 people on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Winners of the Lee Strand Milk Quality Awards 2024 announced
West Kerry councillor says super trawlers need to be banned completely from Irish waters
42-acre Ardfert landbank has guide price of over €2 million
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus