Optimism compulsory housing order will reduce bird flu risk

There's optimism among poultry farmers that a nationwide, compulsory housing order will reduce the risk of bird flu transmission.

That's according to Noreen Flanagan of Flanagan's Poultry in Mountcollins.

She says the consequences of a bird flu outbreak would be very severe, with significant economic repercussions.

Sixty-four thousand birds are to be slaughtered at a commercial poultry unit in Tyrone following the discovery of a suspected case of avian flu.

Ms Flanagan says that, although it's an unfortunate time of the year, the compulsory housing order is necessary: