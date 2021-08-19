Advertisement
Only one general bed available in UHK

Aug 19, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Only one general bed available in UHK Only one general bed available in UHK
There is only one general bed available in University Hospital Kerry.

This is according to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update, which gives information on the number of available beds and COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals.

As of 8pm last evening, there were seven patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in UHK, with one of those patients in the intensive care unit. Earlier in the day, UHK reported there were two ICU beds and one general bed available.

This morning, there were 15 people waiting on trolleys in UHK, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The hospital issued a number of statements in recent days, asking the public to only attend the emergency department in case of a genuine emergency.

It says a large number of patients are presenting with a variety of complex medical issues.

