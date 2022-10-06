One winner of last night's almost €9 million Lotto jackpot

There was one winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of €8.9 million.
The winning numbers were 3, 8, 20, 24, 28, and 29; the bonus number was 40.
Saturday's jackpot is €2 million.
Advertisement
There was one winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of €8.9 million.
The winning numbers were 3, 8, 20, 24, 28, and 29; the bonus number was 40.
Saturday's jackpot is €2 million.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus