Ombudsman received over 100 complaints from Kerry last year

Over 100 complaints about public bodies were made to the Ombudsman by people in Kerry last year.

The Ombudsman examines complaints from members of the public who believe they’ve been unfairly treated by certain public service providers.

It also looks failures by public bodies to provide accessible buildings, services, and information.

Last year, people in Kerry made over 100 complaints to the Ombudsman.

Twenty-three complaints were about Kerry County Council; 12 related to housing, three about planning, and two on roads.

There were 11 complaints made about University Hospital Kerry.