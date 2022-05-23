Advertisement
Old Forge and Museum officially opened in Churchill

May 23, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry has a new tourist attraction for the summer season.

The Old Forge and Museum was officially opened in Churchill by Spa Fenit Community Council.

It allows the public to explore the world of a modern-day working Forge, and outlines in great detail, the skills and traditions associated with the blacksmith.

The project was completed in 2019 with the installation of 20 visually stimulating panels which supplement the display of restored equipment and tools in the Forge workshop.

The centre will be open to the public Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am to 5 pm and from 2pm to 5pm on Sundays.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

