Offers sent out to GPs interested in taking on Ballyduff GP service

Mar 23, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Offers sent out to GPs interested in taking on Ballyduff GP service
Offers have been sent out to GPs interested in taking on the service in Ballyduff.

The HSE has run an interim GP service in Ballyduff since September, pending the recruitment of a permanent GP.

The centre was closed for several days over Christmas as a locum wasn’t available during that time.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton says there are up to 1,300 medical card holders in the area, as well as private patients.

She says the HSE has confirmed that whoever accepts the position, will be sent contracts immediately.

Cllr Thornton is hopeful a permanent solution will be found by next week:

