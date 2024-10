The October monthly meeting of Kerry County Council will be livestreamed and recorded for the first time ever.

The meeting will take place on Monday (October 21st) at 10.30am.

Members of the public are being invited to watch the livestream; anyone interested can register online via the Kerry County Council website.

Anyone interested in watching the livestream of the meeting can register here:

https://www.kerrycoco.ie/livestreaming-of-october-council-meeting/