There needs to be a change in government policy so the state can buy struggling nursing homes.

That's according to spokesperson and CEO of The Alliance, a trade association for the nursing home sector in Ireland, Shane Scanlan

He was reacting to the news that Riada Care and is to buy the beleaguered Ocean View Care Home in Camp, following HIQA's de-registration of the previous operators.

Advertisement

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has called for the HSE to be able to buy nursing home in difficulty for use as public beds.

Shane Scanlan agrees the HSE needs to be flexible when this situation happens again:

Advertisement

Radio Kerry has contacted the Department of Health and HSE for comment.