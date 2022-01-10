Number of families seeking legal redress from Kerry CAMHS expected to double

The number of families seeking legal redress from Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) is expected to double.

That's according to Keith Rolls, a partner with Coleman Legal, which is the law firm representing affected families.

In April last year, the HSE started reviewing the files of over 1,500 children and young people who attended South Kerry CAMHS between July 2016 and April 2021.

This was amid concerns some were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication.

Coleman Legal is representing more than 60 affected patients.

Keith Rolls says they've been contacted by over 100 families, some from North Kerry, who have similar concerns in relation to CAHMS in South Kerry.

He says they've concerns about the review that's taking place; these include the scope of the review, missing medical records and the quality of the review itself.

The HSE commissioned an independent review team, led by CAMHS consultant Dr Seán Maskey from the Maudsley Hospital in London; the team also included senior nurse managers, advanced nurse practitioners and administration staff.

A final report on the matter is due to be published.

Keith Rolls says they expect cases to double, and could be issuing over 100 proceedings: