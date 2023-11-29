Number of curlews increasing

The number of curlews throughout the country is on the rise.

The Curlew Conservation Programme began in 2017 in nine areas including the Stacks Mountains in a bid to conserve the birds, which are one of the most threatened breeding birds.

The programme’s annual report documents 42 chicks reaching fledging stage this year, which is up from 19 last year.

Advertisement

This represents an increase of 221%.

The report also shows there are 38 breeding pairs nationwide, an increase of 12 on last year; there are also another ten pairs considered ‘possible’ breeders.