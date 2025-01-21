Novas outlines hopes for homeless and those at risk for 2025

The voluntary agency, Novas, that helps people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Kerry has outlined its hopes for 2025.

Novas says for the New Year, it would like to see more services and supports rolled out to help prevent homelessness.

Úna Burns is head of advocacy and communications with Novas.

She says providing more long-term accommodation in 2025 must also be a priority.

Ms Burns wants an acceleration of initiatives such as the cost rental tenant in situ scheme, which helps people facing eviction.