Notable increase in children age 6-8 using SouthDoc service in 2024

Jan 28, 2025 08:07 By radiokerrynews
The number of children aged six to eight using the SouthDoc service in Kerry, increased by 20 percent in 2024.

That's according to end-of-year figures released by the out-of-hours GP service, which covers Kerry and Cork.

The number of calls to SouthDoc stabilised during 2024, for the first time since the pandemic.

However, there was a notable increase in children aged between 6 and 8 using the service, which Dr Gary Stack says was attributable to this cohort now having free GP care.

Those who contacted the service during the year, were seen by a GP 88 percent of the time, and in a minority of cases, their issues were dealt with by a nurse over the phone.

Three quarters of those who contacted SouthDoc during the year, were seeking help with respiratory problems.

Dr Stack, who is the service's medical director in Kerry, says respiratory problems can sometimes lead to something more serious - and he advises the public that it's still not too late to get the flu vaccine:

