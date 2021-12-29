Advertisement
North Kerry winfarm protest group to meet on Stacks Mountain windfarm grant

Dec 29, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry winfarm protest group to meet on Stacks Mountain windfarm grant
The North Kerry Wind Turbine Awareness Group are meeting in the coming days to consider a response to the grant by An Bord Pleanála of a Windfarm in Fingue.

 

The appeals board granted planning to Stacks Mountain Windfarm Limted to construct a seven turbine windfarm in the Ballyhorgan and Irramore areas.

The grant includes a number of conditions in relation to noise and shadow flicker.

 

An initial application for 10  156 metre turbines was opposed all the way to the Supreme court in recent years.

 

The court ruled in favour of the protest group in 2018.

It's understood that the group are meeting in the coming days and considering a judicial review of the decision the only option available to them.

