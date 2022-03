Works on a North Kerry road will cease for a period today to accommodate local confirmation ceremonies.

Kerry County Council is carrying out footpath and cycleway works on the Bridge Road in Listowel but have paused all activity for a number of hours to allow for a continuous flow of traffic ahead of the ceremonies at 2pm.

Construction works on other roads around the town will continue as normal.

The council says works will resume on the Bridge Road later today.

