North Kerry murder accused sent forward to Central Criminal Court

Dec 5, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Pictured: Abigail Lynch
Two people accused of murdering a man in North Kerry this year will face the charges against them in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Gerard Kennelly, who was in his 30s, was killed in May this year in Knockanure village.

Three people are accused of his murder, and two of the three have now been sent forward to the Central Criminal Court to face the charge of murder.

Gerard Kennelly was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th in Knockanure village.

The three people charged with the murder of Mr Kennelly are Kieran Brady, in his mid-30s of Upper Athea, Limerick, 22-year-old Abigail Lynch of Woodview Place, Tarbert, and 27-year-old Kane Hornyak of Doon Road, Ballybunion.

All three appeared before Judge David Waters in Tralee District Court this week.

Mr Hornyak and Ms Lynch both appeared in person, represented by solicitor Pádraig O’Connell.

In both cases, Sergeant Chris Manton said that the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the accused being sent forward for trial or on a signed plea to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Hornyak was remanded in custody, but Mr O’Connell said his client will be making a fresh bail application to the High Court.

Ms Lynch was remanded on continuing bail with the same conditions as before, and both were granted ongoing legal aid.

Mr Brady appeared in court via video link from Cork Prison, and the book of evidence was served on his solicitor Pat Mann.

He was remanded in continuing custody to next Wednesday, when he will be brought to court in person to be formally sent forward for trial or on a signed plea.

