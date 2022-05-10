North Kerry greenway to be completed by end of August

The North Kerry greenway is to be completed by the end of August.

The greenway will open in phases, with the first section being opened at the end of June.

The sod was turned on the project at the end of November 2019, marking the beginning of construction; however, works were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The 10.5km North Kerry greenway route will stretch from the Limerick county bounds to the Tim Kennelly roundabout in Listowel, running along a disused railway line.

Kerry County Council has confirmed that a 3km section from the county bounds will be opened at the end of June.

The remaining sections will be opened once completed, with a further 2km to be opened in July and the entire scheme scheduled for completion at the end of August.

Advertisement

The council says TII has confirmed that works are ongoing on pavement improvement schemes along the N69 which include footpath and cycleway works.

The NTA Active Travel Cycle Facility linking Church Street to Bridge Road and Neodata through the Town Park is also being developed through the final design process.

The information was provided by the council at the monthly meeting of the Listowel Municipal District following motions from Cathaoirleach of the Listowel MD, Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly, Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton and Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney.