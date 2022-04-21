Calls for non means-tested social welfare payment for families of seriously ill children

A North Kerry father is calling on the Government to allow families of seriously ill children to claim a non means-tested social welfare payment for as long as their child is sick.

The Beasley family from Listowel is featuring on a TV documentary tonight which looks at the struggles faced by families of seriously ill children.

Ireland's Forgotten Families will be shown on Virgin Media Three at 9pm.

Eleven-year-old Pádraig Beasley has had cancer for several years and is currently receiving oral chemotherapy once a week.

The family has received immense support from charities particularly Cliona's Foundation.

His father Seamus says the government could help families going through this ordeal if a non means-tested payment currently available for families for only two years could be paid to them for as long as their child is ill.

Seamus Beasley outlines the financial difficulties families of ill children face.