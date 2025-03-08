North Kerry community unites to replace bird hide destroyed in fire

A North Kerry community is banding together to replace a bird hide, which was destroyed in a fire earlier this week.

They have already raised just over 1,000 (€1,000) of the 1,600 euro (€1,600) needed.

Tarbert Development Association built the birdwatching shelter at Tierclea in 2004, for locals and visitors to view the diverse array of bird species found along the Shannon Estuary.

A local supplier has pledged to donate the materials required to build a new shed.

The association has now set up a GoFundMe page for those who wish to donate money to cover other costs, such as groundworks, furniture, and finishes.