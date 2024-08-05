Norma Foley congratulates Kerry Ladies team

Celebrations are underway this evening as Kerry welcome back their All Ireland Football Ladies Team.

The Kingdom defeated Galway three fourteen to 11 points in the final at Croke Park - winning the Brendan Martin Cup for a record 12th time.

The homecoming takes place in Glebe Car Park Killarney this evening at 7:30pm - with live entertainment from 6pm.

Kerry TD and Fianna Fáil Minister for Education, Norma Foley, says she's delighted that the Kerry Ladies team are All Ireland champions.