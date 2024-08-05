Advertisement
News

Norma Foley congratulates Kerry Ladies team

Aug 5, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Norma Foley congratulates Kerry Ladies team
Share this article

Celebrations are underway this evening as Kerry welcome back their All Ireland Football Ladies Team.

The Kingdom defeated Galway three fourteen to 11 points in the final at Croke Park - winning the Brendan Martin Cup for a record 12th time.

The homecoming takes place in Glebe Car Park Killarney this evening at 7:30pm - with live entertainment from 6pm.

Advertisement

Kerry TD and Fianna Fáil Minister for Education, Norma Foley, says she's delighted that the Kerry Ladies team are All Ireland champions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Calls for signs to promote Tralee as a university town
Advertisement
Kerry MEP calls for the Government to reinstate 9% VAT rate for hospitality sector
Kerry crowned All Ireland Ladies football champions 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

Calls for signs to promote Tralee as a university town
Kerry MEP calls for the Government to reinstate 9% VAT rate for hospitality sector
Kerry duo selected for Ireland
Adeleke cruises to heat victory
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus