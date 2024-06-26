Advertisement
News

Nordic travel journalists visit Kerry as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland

Jun 26, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Nordic travel journalists visit Kerry as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland
REPRO FREE 12/06/2024, Killarney, County Kerry – Travel journalists from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland have been visiting County Kerry, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland. PIC SHOWS: Nordic travel journalists at The Killarney Park Hotel in County Kerry, with Queenslyn Arubi, Tourism Ireland (left). Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee) Further press info – Niamh Doherty, Tourism Ireland tel: 085-856 6429
Share this article

A number of Scandinavian travel journalists visited Kerry recently as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The writers from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland experienced a action-packed travel itinerary while in the county.

They took part in many activities around Killarney and visited a number of sites in South Kerry including Kenmare, Derrynane Beach, Skellig Michael and an e-bike tour of Valentia Island.

Advertisement

Tourism Ireland says the content the travel writers create will reach over 630,000 holidaymakers and inspire those to add Kerry to their holiday wish-list.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Search continues for man missing from Mount Brandon
Advertisement
Kenmare hosting the highest number of Ukrainian refugees in the state
Kerry GAA supporters warned of taxi and parking space shortages in Dublin this weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Price ruled out of Darts World Cup
Varga has 'successful operation' on injury
Search continues for man missing from Mount Brandon
Kerry woman's bid to halt Dáil vote on EU Migration Pact fails
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus