Nordic travel journalists visit Kerry as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland

A number of Scandinavian travel journalists visited Kerry recently as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The writers from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland experienced a action-packed travel itinerary while in the county.

They took part in many activities around Killarney and visited a number of sites in South Kerry including Kenmare, Derrynane Beach, Skellig Michael and an e-bike tour of Valentia Island.

Tourism Ireland says the content the travel writers create will reach over 630,000 holidaymakers and inspire those to add Kerry to their holiday wish-list.