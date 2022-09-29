Advertisement
Nominations sought for [email protected] and KerrySciTech Leaders Awards

Sep 29, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Nominations sought for it@cork and KerrySciTech Leaders Awards
Nominations are being sought for the [email protected] and KerrySciTech Leaders Awards.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding last July.

The awards acknowledge the best of South West’s thriving ICT community, and nominations can be made in seven of the nine categories up until October 7th.

The final two categories, Tech Person of the Year and Chairperson Award, are selected by the [email protected] and KerrySciTech.

All award winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork on November 4th.

The seven categories of the [email protected] and KerrySciTech Leaders Awards which are open for public nominations are:

Tech Start Up of the Year

Tech Scale Up of the Year

MNC of the Year

Excellence in Education

Smart Technology Innovation

[email protected] Skillnet Best Learning Workplace

Diversity, Inclusion & Social Impact

 

Details on the awards are available here - https://www.itcork.ie/leaders-awards-nominations-open

Further details can be downloaded here - https://www.itcork.ie/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/[email protected]ing-Process-2022.pdf

For queries email [email protected]

