Nominations are being sought for the [email protected] and KerrySciTech Leaders Awards.
The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding last July.
The awards acknowledge the best of South West’s thriving ICT community, and nominations can be made in seven of the nine categories up until October 7th.
The final two categories, Tech Person of the Year and Chairperson Award, are selected by the [email protected] and KerrySciTech.
All award winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork on November 4th.
The seven categories of the [email protected] and KerrySciTech Leaders Awards which are open for public nominations are:
Tech Start Up of the Year
Tech Scale Up of the Year
MNC of the Year
Excellence in Education
Smart Technology Innovation
[email protected] Skillnet Best Learning Workplace
Diversity, Inclusion & Social Impact
Details on the awards are available here - https://www.itcork.ie/leaders-awards-nominations-open
Further details can be downloaded here - https://www.itcork.ie/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/[email protected]ing-Process-2022.pdf
For queries email [email protected]