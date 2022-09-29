Nominations are being sought for the [email protected] and KerrySciTech Leaders Awards.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding last July.

The awards acknowledge the best of South West’s thriving ICT community, and nominations can be made in seven of the nine categories up until October 7th.

Advertisement

The final two categories, Tech Person of the Year and Chairperson Award, are selected by the [email protected] and KerrySciTech.

All award winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork on November 4th.

The seven categories of the [email protected] and KerrySciTech Leaders Awards which are open for public nominations are:

Advertisement

Tech Start Up of the Year

Tech Scale Up of the Year

MNC of the Year

Advertisement

Excellence in Education

Smart Technology Innovation

[email protected] Skillnet Best Learning Workplace

Advertisement

Diversity, Inclusion & Social Impact

Details on the awards are available here - https://www.itcork.ie/leaders-awards-nominations-open

Advertisement

Further details can be downloaded here - https://www.itcork.ie/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/[email protected]ing-Process-2022.pdf

For queries email [email protected]