There was no winner of last night’s rollover Lotto jackpot of €19 million.
The winning numbers were 1, 8, 14, 33, 38, 40, and the bonus was 30.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for a guaranteed €19 million.
Advertisement
There was no winner of last night’s rollover Lotto jackpot of €19 million.
The winning numbers were 1, 8, 14, 33, 38, 40, and the bonus was 30.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for a guaranteed €19 million.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus