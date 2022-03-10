There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.8 million.
The numbers drawn were 15, 26, 28, 29, 36, 43 and bonus number was 39.
In total, over 70,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.
Advertisement
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.8 million.
The numbers drawn were 15, 26, 28, 29, 36, 43 and bonus number was 39.
In total, over 70,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus