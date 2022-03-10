Advertisement
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.8 million

Mar 10, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrynews
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €4.8 million.

The numbers drawn were 15, 26, 28, 29, 36, 43 and bonus number was 39.

In total, over 70,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

