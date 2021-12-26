Advertisement
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over 19 million

Dec 26, 2021 11:12 By radiokerrynews
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over 19 million euro.

The numbers drawn were 11, 17, 19, 23, 26, 43 and the bonus 31.

36 players won in the Match 5 and will receive over €22,000 each.

