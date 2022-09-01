There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €4.6 million.
The winning numbers were 10, 25, 27, 34, 36, and 38; the bonus number was 29.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €5 million.
Advertisement
There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €4.6 million.
The winning numbers were 10, 25, 27, 34, 36, and 38; the bonus number was 29.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €5 million.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus