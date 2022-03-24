Advertisement
No winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot

Mar 24, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrynews
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth €2.7 million.

 

The winning numbers were 3, 9, 16, 19, 29, and 31; the bonus number was 34.

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is heading for €3.2 million.

