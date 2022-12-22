No winner of last night’s €9.2 million Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €9.2 million.
The winning numbers were 17, 20, 21, 23, 31, and 45; the bonus number was 24.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €9.5 million.
