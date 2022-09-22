No winner of €7 million Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of last night’s €7 million Lotto jackpot.
The numbers were 2, 10, 18, 28, 42, 44 and the bonus was 46.
One player in Louth won a quarter of a million euro in the Lotto Plus 2.
