No winner of €5.8 million Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of last night’s €5.8 million Lotto jackpot.
There were also no winners of the top prizes in Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2.
The numbers in the main draw last night were 2, 21, 26, 33, 35, 43, and the Bonus was 3.
