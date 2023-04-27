Advertisement
News

No winner of €5.8 million Lotto jackpot

Apr 27, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrynews
No winner of €5.8 million Lotto jackpot No winner of €5.8 million Lotto jackpot
Share this article

There was no winner of last night’s €5.8 million Lotto jackpot.

There were also no winners of the top prizes in Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2.

The numbers in the main draw last night were 2, 21, 26, 33, 35, 43, and the Bonus was 3.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus