No social houses retrofitted in Kerry so far this year

Nov 21, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
No social houses retrofitted in Kerry so far this year
No social houses in Kerry have been retrofitted so far this year.

That's despite an allocation of almost €1.4 million to Kerry County Council to retrofit a minimum of 51 local authority units this year.

The figures were revealed by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien following a parliamentary question by Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore.

€45 million in total was allocated to local authorities to retrofit social housing under the 2021 Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme, although so far just five local authorities have retrofitted any units.

In his response to Deputy Whitmore, Minister O'Brien said restrictions have caused delays for local authorities in supply and in carrying out works on the programme, and very significant additional claims are expected from local authorities in the coming weeks.

