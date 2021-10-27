No plans for community grant scheme for hedge cutting in Kerry

Kerry Council will not be introducing a community grant scheme for hedge cutting.

It was responding to a question from Cllr Norma Moriarty, who called on the authority to adopt a similar scheme to that in Clare, which encourages a community approach.

Clare County Council's scheme encourages a joint approach with communities, groups of local residents, and landowners for the cutting of hedges or trees which need attention. It provides a grant of €50 per km of roadside hedge or overhanging trees to be tended to.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says hedgerow management is a constant source of public annoyance. She says while enforcement has improved matters, there are many areas where the landowners are absent or deceased. In response, Kerry County Council said it's not considering the introduction of a community grant scheme for hedge cutting.

It noted a media campaign on hedge cutting has just begun, advising owners of land adjacent to public roads of their obligations to keep hedges cut so they don't pose a hazard to road users.

Under law, all hedge cutting must be carried out between September 1st and the last day of February.