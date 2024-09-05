Advertisement
No plan to run third Healy-Rae candidate in general election

Sep 5, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
No plan to run third Healy-Rae candidate in general election
The Healy-Raes say there are no plans to run a third candidate in the general election in response to recent Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael developments.

Brothers Danny and Michael Healy-Rae hold two of the five Dáil seats in the Kerry constituency.

Both TDs confirmed they will contest the general election and that their family is not planning to run a third candidate.

Yesterday, Fianna Fáil announced that Cllr Michael Cahill from Rossbeigh and Killarney solicitor Linda Gordon Kelleher would run in the general election along with Minister Norma Foley, whose selection was confirmed a month ago.

Former Kerry footballer Billy O’Shea, who lives in Killorglin, declared this week that he would seek a nomination to run for Fine Gael in the general election, and a number of Kerry County Councillors also said they were considering putting their names forward for the party.

These developments led to speculation that the Healy-Raes might run a third candidate in the general election and, in particular, they might be concerned that a Killarney-based candidate would take votes from them.

Danny Healy-Rae’s daughter and son, Maura and Johnny, topped the polls in June’s council elections in the Killarney and Kenmare Local Electoral Areas respectively.

However, both Healy-Rae TDs told Radio Kerry that there are no plans to run a third candidate.

