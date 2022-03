There was no joy for Killarney's Jessie Buckley at last night's award ceremony.

She lost out to Ariana DeBose of West Side Story.

Jesse Buckley was nominated for her role in The Lost Daughter.

Best picture went to Coda while Kenneth Branagh won best original screenplay for "Belfast".

Jane Campion's become the third woman to win best director, taking home the prize for The Power Of The Dog.