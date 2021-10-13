Advertisement
News

No ICU or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry

Oct 13, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
No ICU or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry No ICU or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry
Share this article

There are no ICU or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry, according to the latest figures.

The data was released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update and the information is correct as of 8pm on Monday (October 11th).

The latest data for University Hospital Kerry shows there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and two suspected cases.

Advertisement

There are two patients with COVID-19 in UHK's intensive care unit.

This data shows there are no ICU or High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds available and there are also no general beds vacant at the Tralee-based hospital.

Nationally, there are 408 COVID-positive patients are in Irish hospitals today - the highest number since March, while 69 people are in ICU which is down on previous days.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus