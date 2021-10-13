There are no ICU or general beds available at University Hospital Kerry, according to the latest figures.

The data was released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update and the information is correct as of 8pm on Monday (October 11th).

The latest data for University Hospital Kerry shows there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and two suspected cases.

There are two patients with COVID-19 in UHK's intensive care unit.

This data shows there are no ICU or High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds available and there are also no general beds vacant at the Tralee-based hospital.

Nationally, there are 408 COVID-positive patients are in Irish hospitals today - the highest number since March, while 69 people are in ICU which is down on previous days.