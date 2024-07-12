Kerry County Council didn't issue any fines for unlawfully placed posters or for posters which were still in place long after the elections.

The local and European elections took place in Kerry on the 7th June, and legislation states candidates have seven days from the election to remove them all.

Kerry County Council says no significant issues were drawn to its attention during or after the election campaign.

Where the council became aware of issues with posters, it says its staff contacted candidates and parties to deal with the issues constructively.

No fines issues in Kerry for election posters